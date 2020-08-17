Army looks into recent Wau ‘terror’

A joint military team comprised of SSPDF and the SPLA-IO has been sent to Wau to investigate incidents of insecurity, as a result of a disagreement between the two forces there.

In July, the SSPDF spokesperson said it arrested SPLA-IO officer, Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Bol Wek, in Western Bahr el Ghazal State over harassment and looting of civilians’ properties along the Wau-Tonj road.

But the SPLA-IO accused the SSPDF of disarming some of its officers in the state, resulting in a brief shootout.

The Deputy spokesperson of the main opposition forces stated that some of its soldiers had left Nyabor to Wadho Alel to prepare for the reception of the new governor, Sarah Cleto.

Col. Lam Paul alleges that one of the IO generals was instead forcefully disarmed and detained by the SSPDF near Wau town.

Since then, there have been reports of increased road ambushes, looting and abduction of civilians along the road.

The SSPDF has maintained that the SPLA-IO is responsible for the terror on civilians along that road, forcing them to detain the opposition commander in the area.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, the SPLA-IO spokesperson, Lam Paul confirmed that a committee has been formed to gather facts on the matter.

“I believe they have already started the work. So, we are going to wait for the findings from them and then a resolution,” Col. Paul said.

The confrontation was reportedly instigated by the head of the SSPDF disarmament force, Lieutenant General Riin Tueny and SPLA-IO’s Brigadier Gabriel Bol Wek.

The cessation of hostilities agreement prohibits all parties from all acts of violence, limits the movement of armed personnel, and the cantonment of forces in separate areas.

The four-member investigation committee is headed up by Lt. Gen. Charles Akol, the inspector general of the SSPDF.