17th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Army looks into recent Wau ‘terror’

Army looks into recent Wau ‘terror’

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town | File photo

A joint military team comprised of SSPDF and the SPLA-IO has been sent to Wau to investigate incidents of insecurity, as a result of a disagreement between the two forces there.

In July, the SSPDF spokesperson said it arrested SPLA-IO officer, Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Bol Wek, in Western Bahr el Ghazal State over harassment and looting of civilians’ properties along the Wau-Tonj road.

But the SPLA-IO accused the SSPDF of disarming some of its officers in the state, resulting in a brief shootout.

The Deputy spokesperson of the main opposition forces stated that some of its soldiers had left Nyabor to Wadho Alel to prepare for the reception of the new governor, Sarah Cleto.

Col. Lam Paul alleges that one of the IO generals was instead forcefully disarmed and detained by the SSPDF near Wau town.

Since then, there have been reports of increased road ambushes, looting and abduction of civilians along the road.

The SSPDF has maintained that the SPLA-IO is responsible for the terror on civilians along that road, forcing them to detain the opposition commander in the area.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, the SPLA-IO spokesperson, Lam Paul confirmed that a committee has been formed to gather facts on the matter.

“I believe they have already started the work. So, we are going to wait for the findings from them and then a resolution,” Col. Paul said.

The confrontation was reportedly instigated by the head of the SSPDF disarmament force, Lieutenant General Riin Tueny and SPLA-IO’s Brigadier Gabriel Bol Wek.

The cessation of hostilities agreement prohibits all parties from all acts of violence, limits the movement of armed personnel, and the cantonment of forces in separate areas.

The four-member investigation committee is headed up by Lt. Gen. Charles Akol, the inspector general of the SSPDF.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: Warrap disarmament clashes leave 127 dead 1

Update: Warrap disarmament clashes leave 127 dead

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Nine people killed in renewed attack near Juba 2

Nine people killed in renewed attack near Juba

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 3

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Parties strike responsibility sharing ratio deal 4

Parties strike responsibility sharing ratio deal

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020

3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro 5

3 year-old girl molested, killed in Kondokoro

Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urged to declare state of emergency for states affected by floods

Published 2 hours ago

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published 2 hours ago

Army looks into recent Wau ‘terror’

Published 4 hours ago

Official asks public to respect Covid-19 rules

Published 5 hours ago

Police detain suspected Juba-Nimule road bandits

Published 5 hours ago

UNMISS set a temporary peacekeeping base in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 16, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.