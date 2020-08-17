Official asks public to respect Covid-19 rules

An official at the Ministry of Health has urged the police to ensure everyone adheres to the coronavirus preventive measures.

There is a growing trend in the public, including political leaders, blatantly disregarding the ban on social gatherings and the importance of wearing masks and sanitizing.

This is despite global warnings that the virus, like cold and flu, can be spread via droplets.

When a person coughs or sneezes, the droplets are spread further.

People also catch the coronavirus when they touch their mouth, nose or eyes with infected hands.

Medical experts highly recommend frequent hand-washing, coughing into the bend of your elbow, staying home when sick, avoiding crowding and wearing masks.

But in the capital, Juba, people can still be spotted attending weddings, political events, funerals, playing dominoes and cards, among others.

In July, President Salva Kiir cautioned people against congregating at tea places – avenues he said are used for politicking.

But activists say the President has also weakened the directives by recently asking people to learn to live with the virus and promising to reopen places of worship.

Functions such as meetings, school graduations, communal celebrations, among others have continued to take place without attendees putting on masks or using sanitizers.

“We are seeing a lot of meetings going on marriages, funerals, disco and so many other things are happening in this country,” said Solomon Anguei, national coordinator for Boma Health Initiative at the Ministry of Health.

In May, the Inspector-General of Police warned that the police may be compelled to enforce social distancing and mask-wearing directives if the public continues to ignore measures meant to control the spread of the coronavirus.

General Majak Akech said it has been observed that people continue to gather in groups, and conduct activities that have been banned by the Ministry of Health.

These include congestion in public transport, taking tea together -with zero distance, playing football, hiking in groups, among others. But the police have not enforced the order.

“As people of South Sudan, we must all join our hands against this dangerous enemy; we must fight it together,” he added.