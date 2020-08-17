17th August 2020
Police detain suspected Juba-Nimule road bandits

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

The Bonga bus reportedly attacked on Friday 14 August, 2020 afternoon along the Juba-Nimule highway | Credit | Courtesy

Police have arrested eight suspects in connection with last week’s attack on a passenger vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway.

On Friday afternoon, armed assailants laid an ambush on Bonga bus, killing two people and abducting five others.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen killed the driver and wounded three other passengers.

The incident happened between Aru and Jebelleen area.

The national police spokesperson now says they have some of the suspected attackers in their custody.

“The case has been opened against them at Gumbo police station…and the investigation is still going on. They will be arraigned in court soon,” Police Spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Monday.

He stated that out of those abducted, one child was later found dead while one is still missing.

This is the first such attack on a commercial vehicle in nearly three years.

After the 2016 clashes, the government provided national security service escorts for all passenger buses plying the Juba-Nimule highway.

Most of the buses move between Juba and Kampala.

