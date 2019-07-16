mGurush warned against swindle

The minister of information has warned mobile money transfer companies against stealing from the people.

Last week, South Sudan launched its first mobile money service – mGurush.

Mobile money is the ability to transfer funds, pay bills, save, borrow and acquire insurance coverage via mobile phones.

The service is operational in the East African countries.

Speaking during the launch in Juba, the minister of information, Michael Makuei, cautioned the companies against cheating the people of South Sudan.

“It is a different thing to promise and it is another thing to act. So, let us conform to our laws, rules and regulations and apply them strictly so that our people do not lose,” Makuei cautioned.

“If it [mGgurush] is to be swift and I don’t receive it, then definitely I will begin to say, ‘ah they have stolen my money’.”

The newly established business is a joint partnership between Trinity Technologies and Zain Company.