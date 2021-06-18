18th June 2021
Minister asks Kiir to have oil companies audited

Published: 12 hours ago

An oil spill in Alien area in 2019 | File picture

The Minister of Environment and Forestry has called on the president to intervene in what she describes as resistance by oil companies to be audited.

Josephine Napwon says the oil operating companies have often refused to allow her team to review their mode of operation and activities in the country.

Napwon’s appeal comes nearly two months after she threatened to take legal action against oil companies over negligence to protect the oil-producing areas against pollution.

She had also said the companies would lose their licenses if they did not protect the environment and people there.

There have been reports of oil spillage and deformed child-births, mostly in Ruweng Administrative Area.

Napwon urged President Salva Kiir to assist her in compelling the oil companies to cooperate with the ministry of environment.

“Your Excellency, we should not make money at the expense of the people,” she told Kiir during the belated commemoration of World Environment Day in Juba on Thursday.

“These people are not adhering to the environmental aspects, especially in the oilfields.”

In April, the Minister of Petroleum launched the auditing of the oil firms. But so far, no reports have been made public.

