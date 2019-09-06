More parties, more threat to peace process – diplomat

A foreign diplomat says the emergence of new political groups could derail the peace process.

Chris Trott, the UK ambassador to South Sudan said that division of political parties will not speed up the implementation of the peace process.

Last week, the Secretary General of SPLM main stream, Pagan Amum formed a new political party, Real-SPLM.

Pagan was also a member of the former political detainees.

He explained to VOA the reason behind the formation of his new political party.

“The purpose of our coming together is to work together and struggle to stop this war that has been raging on and to resolve the deep national crisis that South Sudanese have been suffering from, so that we build a state that will have the interest of the people of South Sudan.”

However, the UK Ambassador to South Sudan, said South Sudanese leaders should look for ways of unity rather than splitting into different groups.

Chris Trott was speaking on the Dawn on Thursday.

“I don’t want to criticize any individual. But one of the things that I have learnt in four years that I have been dealing with the peace process in South Sudan, is that there tends to be a proliferation of different groups. I think that being a mediator I saw the impact of that. It makes compromise become much harder because you do not know who to compromise with.”