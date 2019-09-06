6th September 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | News | World News   |   Robert Mugabe passes on

Robert Mugabe passes on

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 2 mins ago

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.

The BBC quotes his family as saying that he died after battling ill health.

Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

Zimbabwe’s education secretary Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”

He was born on 21 February 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.

He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to meet Riek in Juba 1

Kiir to meet Riek in Juba

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group 2

Pagan, Malong, Cirilo form opposition group

Published Saturday, August 31, 2019

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members 3

Elia blames destruction on ex-SPLM members

Published Monday, September 2, 2019

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP 4

Probe Dr Attipoe’s dismissal – MP

Published Friday, August 30, 2019

8 SSPDF killed in Gok ambush attack 5

8 SSPDF killed in Gok ambush attack

Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Robert Mugabe passes on

Published 2 mins ago

Missing case file obstructs justice for Terrain Hotel attack victims

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir awards liberation war veterans

Published 17 hours ago

Clergy urges for peace among soldiers

Published 18 hours ago

Kiir holding talks with Sudanese rebels

Published 19 hours ago

Media Authority lifts ban on Al-Watan newspaper

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th September 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Robert Mugabe passes on

Read more...
Share