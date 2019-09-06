You are here: Home | Breaking News | News | World News | Robert Mugabe passes on
Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.
The BBC quotes his family as saying that he died after battling ill health.
Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.
Zimbabwe’s education secretary Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”
He was born on 21 February 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.
He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.
Published 2 mins ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Published 19 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.