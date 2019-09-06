Robert Mugabe passes on

Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, has died at the age of 95.

The BBC quotes his family as saying that he died after battling ill health.

Mr Mugabe was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.

Zimbabwe’s education secretary Fadzayi Mahere tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Robert Mugabe.”

He was born on 21 February 1924, in what was then Rhodesia.

He was imprisoned for more than a decade without trial after criticising the government of Rhodesia in 1964.