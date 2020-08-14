14th August 2020
Mother and child die from eating expired food in NBG

Mother and child die from eating expired food in NBG

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 3 mins ago

The mother and a child reportedly died from eating unfit sorghum

Two people have died from a suspected food poisoning in Korok West County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

The deceases are a mother and her child.

The area former lawmaker at the then State Legislative Assembly, Garang Mawien said the two died on Tuesday after eating a portion of expired food. 

The woman was reportedly forced by hunger to cook unfit sorghum because “they had stayed for days without a proper meal.”

“Every August, the communities expect harvests but because of the delays of rains, there have been no harvests,” said Garang.

He added that the area has been experiencing some form of drought since the beginning of the year.

“This place is highly populated [because] some refuges from Sudan came back. Now the number of affected household is 400.”

The former lawmaker called on humanitarian organizations to aid those who are starving.

14th August 2020

