MPs to grill Makuei over national anthem ban

A parliamentary committee is expected to summon government spokesman Michael Makuei to clarify the presidential ban on singing of the national anthem.

After the last weekly cabinet meeting, Michael Makuei told reporters that President Salva Kiir had banned singing of the national anthem in his absence.

He said: “The national anthem is only meant for the president, and functions attended by him.”

As a result, the standing specialized committee on education at the TNLA says it is concerned about the ban since the national song is sung by schoolchildren across the country.

“Let’s just wait for the interpretation of this banning because banning cannot just be like that, there will be an explanation,” Hon. Ahmad Muhamad told Eye Radio.

“The minister of information because is the spokesperson of the council of ministers. He’ll explain to us how that resolution was made and what the resolution is meant for.”

The National anthem is usually played or sung during national holidays, especially during the Independence Day celebrations, and is also performed during cultural and other festivals in the country.

It reflects the country’s history, struggles, and traditions of the nation and its people. And it also serves as an expression of national identity.

Several citizens have angrily reacted to the ban, describing it as a mistake.

Michael Makuei is also expected to appear before the parliamentary committee for information over the performance of the SSBC television and radio.

The committee members say they would like to know why the public broadcasters do not reach most states and why they do not operate 24/7.