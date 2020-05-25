25th May 2020
"You will die before I do," Kiir tells those wishing him deathAttackers killed a driver, burnt 33,000 litre fuel truck in WESCOVID-19: 10 more patients pushes S.Sudan cases to 665Japan denies donating unproven 'virus prevention' card to President KiirShandong Hi-speed to 'redesign' Juba – Rumbek road

Mukaya IDPs in Yei town ‘surviving on mangoes’

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Displaced persons from Mukaya sheltering under trees in Yei town.

Internally Displaced Persons in Yei are reportedly surviving on fruits as the town witnessed an influx of displaced persons.

Thousands of people have been fleeing fighting between armed groups in the areas of Mukaya, Kupera and Loka.

Local officials say more than 5,000 civilians sought refuge in churches and schools in Yei town over the last week.

The former Secretary-General of Yei River, Amule Felix said the humanitarian situation is gradually deteriorating.

He said Yei town has seen a new influx of IDPs from Mukaya.

Mr. Amule says the civilians have reported the destruction of homes and killings in the areas.

“I can tell you the number of displaced people is increasing because of the insurgence of the unknown gunmen and we are worried -given the situation that there is no food around this time,” Amule told Eye Radio on Monday morning from Yei.

“There is a lot of mangoes around where the IDPs are, so they are surviving on mangoes but the situation is very dire,” he emphasized.

Amule called on aid agencies to intervene as more women and children continue to rely on seasonal mangoes to survive.

“The World Food Program has not even responded with the case of Jezeera IDPs from Mukaya specifically.”

