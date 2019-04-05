Museveni’s advise to Kiir: Colonial boundaries the best option, but prioritize citizens’ welfare

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has advised South Sudanese leaders not be consumed by fights over boundaries, saying they should instead channel their efforts towards improving the welfare and incomes of the citizens.

President Museveni made the remarks on Thursday, during a meeting with President Salva Kiir at the statehouse in Entebbe – Uganda.

In the bilateral meeting, President Kiir briefed his host on the progress of implementation of the Peace Agreement, indicating that it was largely on course with the exception of a few issues that needed to be resolved.

One such issue President Kiir mentioned to his counterpart was the disagreement over some state boundaries.

In response, President Museveni said South Sudanese leaders should not be fighting over state boundaries; but rather focus on eradicating poverty in the country.

“It does not matter what state you are in. It won’t change much if you are poor. What is important is to work towards eradicating poverty and improving your income.”

He, however, added that if they must, it would be best to follow the colonial boundaries for both internal and inter-state demarcations in order to ensure security.

President Yoweri Museveni is a guarantor to the September peace deal between the incumbent TGoNU and South Sudanese opposition groups.

The meeting was also attended by high-level government officials from the two countries, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial, the Minister in the Office of President, Mayik Ayii Deng, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Kutesa and Presidency