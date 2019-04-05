UN allocates $11m for return of IDPs

The UN has announced an allocation of 11 million dollars to facilitate the return of IDPs to their homes.

The amount is meant to support the repatriation and settlement of nearly 279,000 IDPs, mostly women and children.

It is being allocated by the United Nations Central Response Fund.

The UN emergency relief coordinator, Mark Lowcock said people who fled their homes with nothing are returning to nothing and they need urgent support.

He added that the funding will ensure they have food, farming tools and seeds, shelter items and other basic necessities ahead of the rainy season starting in May.

Mr. Lowcock said “the IDPs will need support to recover their lost livelihoods and rebuild their lives.”

The UN says non-food items, including buckets and mosquito nets will also be provided in 10 priority areas.

It added that healthcare, education, and clean water and sanitation facilities will also be strengthened in the areas of return, including to serve people with disabilities.

UN Reports indicate that over 1.9 million people have fled their homes due to violence and conflict and now live in settlements and communities throughout the country.