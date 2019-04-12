“My father died as a hero,” says slain MP’s son

The son of a national member of parliament who was killed in Latjor State last month says his father, Simon Deng has died as a hero.

Last month, Simon Deng – who was also a member of the National Parliament -and his bodyguard were shot dead in Latjor State by suspected members of the white army militia.

He met his fate when he was leading a delegation comprised of officials from the state to Mandeng, an IO controlled area to meet with SPLM-IO members there.

Late Simon’s son Gatkuoth Deng Bol said so far the local authorities have arrested two suspects.

“They arrested them and right now they are under government control in Nasir, waiting for the national government to go there and do the investigation,” he said.

Mr. Gatkuoth said his family received moral support and condolences from the neighboring countries and some European nations including the Arab League.

“We received some condolences from Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, Geneva, Brussels, and Arab League, and all these are demanding for justice,” he said.

“He wasn’t a leader only, but was named as deputy president of Pan of Africa Confederation of Trade Unions.”

According to Mr. Gatkuoth, his father died as a hero because he was killed while on a government mission to disseminate the peace agreement in the country.

Meanwhile, the Organization of African Trade Union Unity is urging the government to investigate the recent killing of the President of the South Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation, Simon Deng.

In a statement, the union said the government should ensure that the perpetrators of “this barbaric act” are brought to justice.