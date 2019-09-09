Night movement banned for cars with temporary permits

The traffic police department has banned cars with temporary number plates from moving at night in Juba.

A temporary motor vehicle permit is valid for 30 days and is issued to mostly new vehicles.

According to the police, some people are abusing its purpose by committing night crimes in the capital using the vehicles.

The police spokesperson says the ban came after the security committee of Jubek state discussed the matter.

Major-General Daniel Justin was speaking to Eye Radio.

“It’s actually a decision of Jubek State committee based on the increase of some robbery cases involving this temporary plate numbers and numberless and sometimes motor vehicles without plate number.”

He reiterated that most of the temporary plate numbers have already expired.

“So we launched the operation to address this and most of them the temporary plate number’s period has expired… Another thing the number plate is actually given at the border such that you get the car inside and get its license here with the traffic headquarters.”