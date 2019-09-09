9th September 2019
Makuei slams MPs over unpaid salaries

Author: Ayuen Panchol/ Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Michael Makuei, Minister of Information at the TNLA on May 14, 2019 - Photo by Joakino Francis @EyeRadio

The minister of information has described some MPs as anti-government for calling for dismissal of the finance minister over unpaid salaries.

Last week, a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly asked the President to fire Salvatore Garang Mabior for failing to fulfill a promise he made recently.

In May, the council of ministers directed Garang to clear all unpaid salaries for the civil servants, a directive he did not honor.

In July, Members of parliament threatened to impeach him over the unpaid salaries and failure to account for the past fiscal year budget.

As a result, Minister Mabiordit told the media that he would clear the arrears in two weeks.

But the time has elapsed and the civil servants have not received their salaries, prompting some MPs to ask for his removal from office.

Addressing the media at the weekend, information minister Michael Makuei said.

“Well of course in any system you don’t expect everybody to be in support of the government and as you said, some MPs, these MPs are anti-government, the rest are there and they know what is happening in the government and any MP knows his responsibilities and his duties.”

 

 

 

