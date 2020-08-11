Nine people killed in renewed attack near Juba

Nine people have reportedly been killed in renewed fighting near the capital, Juba in Central Equatoria state.

The chief of Digala area said unknown armed men attacked civilians, and security officers in Gorom west on Saturday.

The incident also resulted in the injury of six people. Those killed include a woman, a child, SSPDF and police officers.

This is the second such attack within a week in Gorom area.

Last week, the SSPDF and the opposition National Salvation Front exchanged blames over an attack on an illegal goldmine in Luri County.

The attack left at least six people dead, and five others wounded.

The SSPDF spokesperson accused NAS of General Thomas Cirillo of conducting the assault on civilians and security forces at the goldmine.

But NAS spokesperson said they were instead attacked and only repelled the onslaught by the government forces.

According to Chief Elia Subek, following Wednesday’s attack, the armed men moved on to raid Digala and Kansuk, killing people.

“This fighting first took place at the Konyo-Konyo market in Gorom area, from there they went to Digala and also killed and injured people,” said Chief Subek.”The bodies of those killed; 6 were brought to Juba and 3 have been buried in Gorom.”

The incident happened 25 kilometres, west of Juba.

“Some of the wounded people brought to Juba military hospital are 2 women, a child, 2 policemen and one SSPDF soldier,” he added.

Chief Subek said the identity of the attackers is not yet known, adding that calm has returned to the area.

Last year, 19 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in a similar attack on the area.

The peace monitoring body, European Union and the United States have called for strict adherence to the Cessation of Hostilities agreement and the Rome Declaration between the government and armed opposition groups.