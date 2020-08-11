Church condemns July killing of Jonglei children

The World Council of Churches has condemned the abducting and killing of children during the July Jonglei State church attack that left over 24 people dead.

On the 30th of July, unknown gunmen stormed a church in Makol-Cuei village in Bor County and killed over 24 people.

Among those killed were women and children.

A statement seen by Eye Radio today indicates that the children abducted during the incident by the armed men were later found killed in the nearby bushes – an act the World Council of Churches describes as distressing, heinous and barbaric.

“All Africa Conference of Churches expressed that it is particularly distressing that the attackers killed all the children they abducted in the bush,” says Rev. Prof. Dr Loan Sauca, interim general secretary.

“These are innocent souls who do not even have any idea as to what the conflict is all about.”

The religious leader says All Africa Conference of Churches calls on all parties to the conflict in South Sudan to condemn all kinds of violence, and to refrain from using violence to destroy its citizens.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been reports of violent clashes in counties of Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area.

The fighting has largely involved armed youths from rival communities over cattle and revenge killings.

UN Human Rights Commission stated that the nature of the inter-communal has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.