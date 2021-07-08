Nobody enters Juba after 4:00pm today – army

The army says entry into Juba is now restricted as the country prepares for the 10th anniversary of independence.

According to the SSPDF, the Joint Security Forces is beefing up security within Juba and its surroundings.

It announced that movement into Juba will be restricted by 4pm local time today as security personnel will be deployed at strategic locations.

The SSPDF spokesperson, Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai Koang said other security forces who won’t be on duty have been directed to remain on maximum alert in areas of their responsibilities.

“Movements into Juba is going to be restricted so that we make sure that we are in control of the situation,” Maj.-Gen. Lul Ruai told Eye Radio.

He urged the public to cooperate with the Joint Security Forces throughout the public holidays.

“What we are intending to do is the provision of maximum security so that the people of South Sudan celebrate the tenth anniversary of independence without any problem,” he added.

This is the first time the army is restricting movements into Juba during the Independence Day celebrations.

It’s not clear why, but observers believe the government is reacting to a prophecy by the self-Proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol, saying the country will get a new leadership on July 9.

