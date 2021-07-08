Dr Machar considers including youth in job grievance committee

The Office of the First Vice President says it will consider the demand by the youth union to be included in the job grievances fact-finding committee.

On Tuesday, the Chairperson of the National Youth Union called for inclusion of its members in the recently formed committee to address youth job grievances.

This is after the Presidency established a seven-member committee, headed by the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar.

It also includes two vice presidents; the minister of National Security, Minister of Labor, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and the Minister of youth and Sports.

The committee seeks to address heightened tensions between jobless youths and aid organizations operating in various states.

“The politician don’t understand what is going on with the youth,” said Gola Boyoi, president of the National Youth Union.

“We are the ones to talk to them, because we understand and know what they are going through.”

In response, the acting press secretary in the Office of the First Vice President said the committee will discuss the concern.

Puok Both Baluang said:

“We believe that the committee has to discuss this matter and we will respond to the youth union officially regarding this matter.”

There has been an increase in the number of attacks on humanitarian workers in the country over alleged employment discrimination.

