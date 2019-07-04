Northern Liech governor apologizes to lawmakers

The governor of Northern Liech, Joseph Monytuil has apologized to the national MPs for obstructing area MPs from disseminating the new peace deal.

On Monday, Joseph Monytuil was accused of frustrating the efforts of some area MPs in sensitizing their constituencies on the provisions of the new peace accord.

The MPs condemned the act, saying it is against the will of the people and further violates some provisions in the peace accord.

As a result, the lawmakers summoned the governor to explain why he denied MPs access to their respective constituencies.

Appearing before the august house this morning, Monytuil initially denied any wrongdoing, prompting the MPs to warn him of drastic measures should he insist.

Thus, Governor Joseph Monytuil had to say sorry Honorable Fatuma Nyawang and her colleagues whom he obstructed:

“I want to tell this august house some of you may not know what binds me with Honorable Fatuma, she is an MP and she is my sister. If she felt that I offended her in one way or another, and the other colleagues, Honorable Tap Gatjiek, all of them are sons and daughters of my state, please if you felt that I have obstructed, knowingly or unknowingly, I apologized to you.”

In response, Honorable Fatuma said he has forgiven Governor Joseph Monytuil.