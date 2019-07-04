4th July 2019
MP responds to Speaker’s “unconstitutional communication”

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Hon. Dharuai Mabor, the youth MP who represents Western Lakes at the TNLA | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

An MP has described as unconstitutional communication the recent statement by the speaker of the TNLA, warning lawmakers against speaking to the media.

On 1 July, the speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly warned members of parliament against speaking to the media without his permission.

It’s unclear what prompted honorable Speaker Anthony Lino Makana to issue the warning.

But in June, the lawmakers vowed not to listen to the reading of a new financial year budget if the minister of finance and economic planning does not pay 6 months’ salary of all public servants.

In addition, some member of the parliament demanded accountability for the past budget and proper plan for the next.

Speaking to Eye Radio Thursday morning, Hon. Dharuai Mabor, the youth MP who represents Western Lakes at the national parliament – said the speaker is “not the law”.

“I think the speaker is very frustrated because members of parliament are very critical of the issue of the budget,” Hon. Mabor sated.

“That’s why he actually gave unconstitutional communication to the honorable house, banning the MP’s from speaking on social media.”

According to the United Nations, freedom of expression is essential for peace and democracy in South Sudan.

