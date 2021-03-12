12th March 2021
Off-duty soldier’s killing claims 10 more lives in Cueibet

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

File: Cuei bet County, Lakes state. |Courtesy

At least 27 civilians, including a soldier have been killed –this week alone –in Cuei-bet County of Lakes state.

This is after 11 more people died on Thursday in the recurrent inter-communal clashes.

On Monday, 17 people were shot dead and 6 others wounded in cattle-related clashes in the same Cuei-bet County.

The police say the clashes, which started earlier this week, escalated after armed men believed to be from Pagook community shot dead an SSPDF soldier yesterday.

“One of the SSPDF soldiers from Panyar section visited a cattle camp in Ayiel territory and unfortunately someone from Pagook immediately killed him in revenge,” the police reported.

This reportedly provoked armed youth from Ayiel community to retaliate during the afternoon hours.

The circumstances behind the killing of the soldier are still unclear.

“That killing made Ayiel section attacked Pagook section. 10 people were killed on both sides in the Thursday clashes,” said Capt. Mabor Makuach, state police spokesperson.

He, however, could not immediately provide the name of the deceased soldier that triggered the fighting.

However, Capt. Makuach added that “The situation has returned to normalcy.”

Lakes State has experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

According to the UN, the nature of the inter-communal conflicts has taken on an increasingly militarized character with military-style tactics and military-grade weapons.

Off-duty soldier's killing claims 10 more lives in Cueibet

12th March 2021

