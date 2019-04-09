Official warns against interference with Chinese construction companies

The South Sudanese ambassador to China has called on communities in areas where construction of high ways will take place to cooperate with the Chinese companies.

Ambassador John Andruga made the remarks as he described details of the MoU between the government and the China-based construction company- Shandong High-Speed Limited.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Ambassador John Andruga – appealed to citizens along the highways to be vigilant and avoid incidents that could interrupt the road works.

“We are saying you South Sudanese citizens should be informed to be the protector of these roads,” warning that “any citizen who tries to go and interfere with this project is an enemy of the people of South Sudan.”

He describe the condition in the country as a new mood of peace, cautioning violators against serious consequences.

“Let them be advised that they will be dealt with, with full force of the law because we don’t want anybody to stop this project,” diplomat Andruga stressed.

From next month, South Sudan will be lifting 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the road works.

The more than 700 million dollar-deal was endorsed two weeks ago at J1 and the road works is expected to commence this week.

The pilot project shall connect Juba to the Barhel Gazel region via Terekeka and Eastern Lakes State.