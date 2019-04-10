10th April 2019
Riek joins spiritual retreat members

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Pope Francis during a past event. He's the host of the spiritual retreat | Credit: CNS

Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar has left Khartoum for the spiritual retreat at the Vatican, an SPLM-IO official has said.

Dr. Machar is accompanied by senior members of his group, including Deputy Henry Odwar, Angelina Teny, and Dr. Koang Dak.

They are joining President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Taban Deng and Eminent Personality Rebecca Nyandeng who got there Tuesday.

“He [Riek] left today for the Vatican together with his accompanying delegation to attend the spiritual retreat as per the invitation letter from Pope Francis,” said Agok Makur, member of the SPLM-IO leaders’ council.

Pope Francis is the host of the spiritual retreat that is expected to help the peace partners implement the revitalized peace agreement.

The leaders are expected to form the Reconstituted Transitional Government of National Unity soon after their return.

