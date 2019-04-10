10th April 2019
UoJ fee row to end soon

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

University of Juba newly renovated entrance | Credit | Eye Radio

The vice chancellor of the University of Juba says the fee dispute will be resolved soon.

Recently, his new fee structure was cancelled by the chancellor, President Salva Kiir, after students opposed it.

The new fees, ranging from 36,000 to 75,000 pounds, was rejected by the students because they said was too much to afford and therefore could amount to denial for their right to education.

However, Prof. Akech argued that the old tuition fees were too little to help run the public university.

He later postponed the registration and asked for a dialogue with the relevant institutions.

“Within a week or so, we will receive clear directives from the Chancellor of Public Universities on what tuition fees the students at various public universities will be asked to pay,” wrote Prof Akech on his Facebook page.

He went on to write that he is “optimistic that some positive outcomes will emerge”, a development that will “boost the quality of higher education” in our country.

