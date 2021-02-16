Over 10 people die in Rumbek clashes

At least 10 people, including health workers, have been killed in three separate incidents along Rumbek-Malek road in Rumbek North County.
The incidents in Lakes State happened on Sunday. A total of seven people were wounded.
According to the state police, the first incident involves killing among cattle keepers; while the second occurred when a vehicle carrying polio vaccines from Rumbek center to Malek fell into a crossfire.
Elijah Mabor Makuac, who is the police spokesperson, said one “health worker was killed and another has gone missing”.
Lakes State has continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.
Despite several disarmament exercises, local youth are still in possession of small firearms.
According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 5 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published Monday, February 15, 2021
Published Monday, February 15, 2021
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.