2nd February 2021
Over 7 lose lives in Lakes fighting

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 1 min ago

A herd of cattle in Lakes State | Credit | File photo

More than seven people have been killed in a cattle related violence, authorities in Lakes State say.

Four of the victims were identified as SSPDF soldiers.

The fighting escalated at the weekend when alleged armed bandits from Atuot section attacked Agar section at Akot area, killing one person on spot.

The attackers also made away with over 70 herd of cattle.

According to the secretary general of the defunct Eastern Lakes State, Barnaba Mayor Deng, the soldiers were killed trying to “separate the fighting youth”.

For his part, the police spokesperson in Rumbek says armed bandits attacked people in Malueel village of Akot area, killing one person last Saturday.

Lakes State has experienced seemingly endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and land grabbing.

Despite several disarmament exercises, youth commonly known as “Gelweng” are still in possession of small fire arms.

According to the UN mission in South Sudan, revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.

