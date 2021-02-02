2nd February 2021
Sherikat traditional leader asks gov’t to ban wrestling game

Wrestlers tackle each other at a past game in Juba | Credit | Getty Images

A local chief at Sherikat in Juba has appealed to the government to ban traditional wrestling after violence erupted during a wrestling game in the area.

Chief John Garang says one person was wounded when spectators clashed along tribal lines during a wrestling game over the weekend.

“No one should organize local wrestling here in Juba. And if they want to do so, it should be organized by the government under the control of police and the army,” he told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Chief John Garang warned that if the government doesn’t stop wrestling, it may divide the youth along tribal lines.

In 2020, a similar fight happened at New Site, among youth from Lakes and Jonglei states – forcing the government to ban the game at the same venue.

Traditional wrestling is a common game, especially among cattle-keeping communities.

Often, the games are organized among communities from different areas.

2nd February 2021

