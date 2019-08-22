22nd August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Parliament approves 1.1 billion for a Presidential Jet and S.Sudan Airways

Parliament approves 1.1 billion for a Presidential Jet and S.Sudan Airways

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir walks towards Rwandaair plane at Juba Internaional Airport on June 20, 2018. PHOTO: Akuot Chol/AFP/Getty Images

Members of Parliament have allocated 1 billion South Sudanese Pounds for the immediate purchase or lease of a plane for President Salva Kiir.

This was resolved during the passing of the 2019/2020 fiscal year budget on Wednesday at the national parliament.

Last week, the specialized committee on Finance and Economic Planning suggested that President Salva Kiir should be bought a plane.

Since the declaration of independence 8 years ago, the President has been flying with commercial planes.

These are regional airlines, notably Rwanda airline.

Some of the reasons raised by the parliamentary committee included security of the president while on commercial flights and sovereignty of the nation.

The legislatures say the safety of the president on commercial flights in not guaranteed.

“In the interest and protection of the National Sovereignty, the National Legislature allocated 1 billion ssp to the Ministry of Transport for the immediate purchase/lease of the Jet for the President,” Honorable David Nailo said while presenting the budget for the final reading on Wednesday.

The parliament also approved SSP 100 million for the establishment of a National Carrier, the South Sudan Airways.

“The Ministry of Transport is directed to formulate policy and carry out a feasibility study for the establishment of the national carrier, South Sudan Airways, which will be a revenue-generating investment,” Nailo added.

During the second reading last week, some residents said the money proposed for purchasing the planes could be used for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Parties converge in Addis Ababa to discuss security and number of states 1

Parties converge in Addis Ababa to discuss security and number of states

Published Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Kiir appoints first woman foreign minister in a mini cabinet reshuffle 2

Kiir appoints first woman foreign minister in a mini cabinet reshuffle

Published Monday, August 19, 2019

Kiir reverses decision to close down some embassies 3

Kiir reverses decision to close down some embassies

Published Friday, August 16, 2019

Insight Security firm bosses briefly detained in Juba 4

Insight Security firm bosses briefly detained in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Man electrocuted in Juba 5

Man electrocuted in Juba

Published Monday, August 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament approves 1.1 billion for a Presidential Jet and S.Sudan Airways

Published 2 mins ago

Gov’t, UK launch £70 million aid for girls’ education in S. Sudan

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir appoints Barnaba Marial as Special Envoy

Published 10 hours ago

MPs pass controversial 2019/2020 fiscal year budget

Published 15 hours ago

Five killed in fresh military clashes in Lol State

Published 1 day ago

IGAD-led meeting in support of timely formation of RTGoNU -CEPO

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.