Parties given a month to canton, train and deploy necessary forces

The IGAD consultative meeting on the revitalized peace agreement has resolved that at least 50 per cent of the required forces should be cantoned, trained and deployed in South Sudan before the end of next month.

The 2-days meeting meant to review the progress made during the pre-transitional period which is about to elapse came up with fifteen resolutions.

Among the major resolutions were, the need to immediately cantoned, trained and deployed the 50% of the 83,000 necessary unified forces across the country before the end of September this year.

The consultation meeting discussed the challenges faced during the implementation of the security arrangement and the way forward.

It also studied the report by the Independent Boundaries Commission on the number of states.

These are tasks that were meant to be completed within the pre-transitional period.

According to a communique seen by Eye Radio, the government has been told to disburse the remaining balance of the pledged 100 million US dollars.

The government recently availed only 10 million dollars to facilitate the work of the NPTC, short of the amount it pledged in May.

The meeting also urged the government to establish accountability mechanisms in the use of funds for the implementation of the revitalized peace accord.

The parties further agreed to continue dialogue on the issue of the number and boundaries of states to find a common solution by mid-September this year.

The Executive Director of CEPO, Edmund Yakani who attended the meeting as a civil society observer said the meeting has put pressure on the parties to work within the remaining timeframe.

“They were trying their level best…for them is a challenge, they have to respond [to the interest] of the citizens of South Sudan,” Yakani told Eye Radio from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The IGAD consultation meeting also authorized the Heads of State and the government of South Sudan to convene a face-to-face meeting of the top leadership of the parties to discuss and resolve the outstanding issues.

It further recommended to the regional leaders hold an ordinary summit of IGAD in mid-September 2019 to deliberate and decide among others, the status of Dr. Riek Machar.

Machar is currently in Khartoum.