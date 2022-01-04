4th January 2022
Parliament clarifies appointment of dead person in specialized committee

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly building - courtesy

The Chairperson of the Committee for Information at the transitional parliament has clarified claims that a deceased person has been appointed as Deputy Chairperson for Peace and Reconciliation at the house.

Yesterday, the Speaker of the August House, Jemma Nunu Kumba named Akuot Deng Kwac as the Deputy Chairperson for the Committee of Peace and Recompilation at the legislative institution.

Later, some members of the public claimed, the speaker appointed a late person named Akuot Chan Kwac into the body.

According to a family member, Akuot Chan Kwac a former MP from Wunlang Payam in Northern Bahr el Ghazal died years ago and was replaced by Jackline Nyibol Ajongo.

The Chairman of the Information Committee, John Agany Deng clarified the claims as a mistake.

But he says the two are members of the same family.

“Akuot Chan Kwac is the one who died one year ago, and Akuot Deng Kwac is the sister of her uncle, she hailed from Aweil South and Akuot Chan Kwac is from Aweil East,” Agany told Eye Radio.

“Two of them are quite different, of course they are close relatives, Akuot Deng Kwac came from Aweil South and she married General Akot Deng and then Akuot Deng Kwac has been married in Gogrial but she has come back to Aweil East.

“The position was given to her uncles in Aweil East, of course paternal uncle. It was not the late person who has been appointed, it’s the living Akuot Deng Kwac, not Akuot Chan Kwac.”

