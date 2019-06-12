13th June 2019
Parliament summons the Minister of Interior over the tinted glasses

Author: Jaokino Francis | Published: 12 hours ago

The speaker of the transitional national legislative assembly, Honorable Anthony Lino Makana [Photo|Eye Radio|Joakino Francis]

The national parliament has summoned the minister of interior over the tinted glasses and his recent order to shoot motorists.

On Friday last week, Michael Chiengjiek told the traffic police and other members of the organized forces that those driving tinted or numberless vehicle are “criminals”.

He went on to tell the police that if any motorist refuses to stop when ordered, the officers are “free to shoot.”

This caused public outcry – with lawyers, lawmakers, and activists criticizing the order, saying it is unconstitutional since the Traffic Act, 2003 does not mention it.

Others argued that it was an opportunity for traffic police who have been time and again accused of extorting money from motorists to continue to do so.

In a parliamentary session held on Tuesday, MPs voiced their concerns and asked for the summoning of Interior Minister.

Today, the speaker of the parliament, Honorable Anthony Lino Makana announced that he has serviced three ministers including the Interior Minister Michael Chiengjiek with summoning letter about the tinted glasses.

“I have just signed all the letters, including the one for the Minister of Interior about the tinted glasses,” Hon. Lino said.

The other two ministers include; Defense Minister Kuol Manyang, and Humanitarian Minister Hussein Mar, and some governors with summoning letter.

“On Monday, the Minister of Defense will be here, the Minister of Interior will be here, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs will be here and the governors,” he added.

 

