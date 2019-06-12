13th June 2019
Guinea worm case resurfaces in Yambio

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

This image depicts a method used to extract a Guinea worm from the leg vein of a human patient. [Photo credit CDC]

A family in Gbudue has reported a suspected a Guinea Worm case on a 3-year-old child recently.

The case is reportedly at Saura Boma, an area situated about 9 kilometers north of Yambio town.

Last year, the Carter Center in South Sudan expressed disappointment after three reported cases of guinea worm in Rumbek Town, in Western Lakes state.

The Carter Center leads the international Guinea Worm Eradication Program and works in close partnership with national ministries of health and the W.H.O.

Moses Kumuko is a family member.

He alleged that the 3-year-old girl was taken to St. Tereza Nzara Hospital but was not given appropriate care.

He spoke to Eye radio this morning.

“What happened is that, we saw a guinea worm on the leg of a 3 years old child here. And we took her to the health facility in Saura and the health worker who works at the health center said, he could not handle the case so he referred us to the hospital.”

Efforts to get a comment from the St. Tereza Nzara Hospital was not immediately successfully.

