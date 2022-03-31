1st April 2022
People should not be scared, peace is on track – Makuei

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 10 hours ago

Michael Makuei Lueth, the Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services - Credit | Eye Radio/Lou Nelson | March 15, 2022

The minister of information has reiterated the government’s commitment in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Michael Makuei says despite challenges facing the implementation process, the unity government is ensuring lasting peace prevails in the country.

He called on the SPLM-IO to accept dialogue instead of suspending its participation in the meetings of the security mechanisms in the revitalized peace agreement.

Makuei has reiterated President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machars previous remarks that the country will not go back to violence.

“People should not get worried and should not be scared, peace is on track. We are moving on, the agreement is being implemented and whatever skirmishes or whatever ups and downs that happened should not discourage people,” Makuei told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“We will continue with the implementation, leadership of the IO, we are on talking terms and we will continue to talk until they come back to the table.

“We need to sit with them so that we can find a solution to this issue. Because pulling out or suspending participation is not a solution, the solution lies on the table not in the boycott.

“There is no going back to war, I repeat there is no going back to war, but there is peace and peace will continue, we will continue with the implementation of the agreement until we go for elections.”

1st April 2022

