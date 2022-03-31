1st April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 12 hours ago

The minister of information has disclosed that some parties are not happy with the way the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, investigates ceasefire violations.

Michael Makuei, who is also the government spokesperson says only foreign nationals often travel to the sites to establish facts on violations that might have occurred in some parts of the country.

According to Makuei, the unilateral move by CTSAM-VM, undermines the presence of representatives of the parties to the security mechanism body.

He also explained how the parties raise their concerns in writing to the body, before investigation can be conducted.

“In case of any violation, the aggrieved party complains, submits its complaint, the body in charge of investigation will then take a mission to that place, go and see for itself and then conduct investigation into that,” Makuei told Eye Radio.

“Only the foreigners in CTSAM-VM are the ones who have been flying to the sites and we protested on that.

“Foreigners would fly, they would go and see for themselves, come and write their own report and submit it, we rejected this and we said any report must be signed by the parties who are represented in CTSAM-VM at CTSAM-VM present, so that is the situation.”

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, or CTSAM-VM is responsible for monitoring, verification, compliance, and reporting on the progress of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

CTSAM-VM is yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others 1

Kiir office releases declassified report, implicates Riek, Taban, Pagan, Majak among others

Published Wednesday, March 30, 2022

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free 2

S. Sudan names countries its nationals can visit visa-free

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor 3

“No bad soldier, but a bad commander”, says Gen. Akol Koor

Published Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land 4

Court directs eviction of Ayii Duang from prisons land

Published Friday, March 25, 2022

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command 5

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s decree on unified command

Published Sunday, March 27, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People should not be scared, peace is on track – Makuei

Published 10 hours ago

Urgent funding needed to assist 6.8 million in S. Sudan in 2022 – UN

Published 10 hours ago

Biden renews national emergency on South Sudan

Published 10 hours ago

Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

Published 12 hours ago

Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo

Published 13 hours ago

Egypt announces visa regulations for S. Sudanese

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.