Makuei explains why some parties are unhappy with CTSAM-VM

The minister of information has disclosed that some parties are not happy with the way the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM, investigates ceasefire violations.



Michael Makuei, who is also the government spokesperson says only foreign nationals often travel to the sites to establish facts on violations that might have occurred in some parts of the country.

According to Makuei, the unilateral move by CTSAM-VM, undermines the presence of representatives of the parties to the security mechanism body.

He also explained how the parties raise their concerns in writing to the body, before investigation can be conducted.

“In case of any violation, the aggrieved party complains, submits its complaint, the body in charge of investigation will then take a mission to that place, go and see for itself and then conduct investigation into that,” Makuei told Eye Radio.

“Only the foreigners in CTSAM-VM are the ones who have been flying to the sites and we protested on that.

“Foreigners would fly, they would go and see for themselves, come and write their own report and submit it, we rejected this and we said any report must be signed by the parties who are represented in CTSAM-VM at CTSAM-VM present, so that is the situation.”

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, or CTSAM-VM is responsible for monitoring, verification, compliance, and reporting on the progress of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

CTSAM-VM is yet to comment on the matter.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Police identify key suspect in Nakuru arson attack, Amb Ajongo Previous Post