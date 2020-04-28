28th April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 3 mins ago

Police Spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin | File Photo

The police in Juba say they will not make any exceptions to anyone while enforcing the coronavirus restriction orders by the President.

This comes after it received calls for the release of a controversial self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol.

The police arrested Abraham Chol on Sunday for reportedly defying anti-coronavirus directives.

He was arrested on Sunday by a Joint Security Unit while worshiping with his followers on a hill in Juba.

According to a police report, Abraham Chol who is the owner of Cush International Church, was apprehended after quarreling and insulting officers that advised him to disperse from the site.

Some of his followers have called for leniency, with others saying he should be released because he is “man of God”.

But the spokesperson of the National Police Service says they won’t compromise over public health matters.

“The case has been opened against him for violating the orders and insulting the law enforcement agencies,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Monday.

He added that Chol will be arraigned in court to face charges of disobeying lawful directives.

Last month, President Salva Kiir issued a series of directives banning social gathering, sports, church events and political activities countrywide.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case 2

Ministry of Health confirms fifth Coronavirus case

Published Thursday, April 23, 2020

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon 3

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case 4

COVID-19: Official on ‘rumuors’ of a sixth case

Published Saturday, April 25, 2020

Mountain hikers warned 5

Mountain hikers warned

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

Published 3 mins ago

“Our brothers” in uniform raped 19 women in Yei River recently

Published 1 hour ago

Jonglei criticizes cancellation of income tax

Published 13 hours ago

‘Prophet’ in cell for flouting anti-coronavirus rules

Published 14 hours ago

SSFA to get financial aid from FIFA

Published 17 hours ago

Mvolo cattle raid death toll rises to 10

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.