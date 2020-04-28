Police ignore calls to release covidiotic “man of God”

The police in Juba say they will not make any exceptions to anyone while enforcing the coronavirus restriction orders by the President.

This comes after it received calls for the release of a controversial self-proclaimed prophet Abraham Chol.

The police arrested Abraham Chol on Sunday for reportedly defying anti-coronavirus directives.

He was arrested on Sunday by a Joint Security Unit while worshiping with his followers on a hill in Juba.

According to a police report, Abraham Chol who is the owner of Cush International Church, was apprehended after quarreling and insulting officers that advised him to disperse from the site.

Some of his followers have called for leniency, with others saying he should be released because he is “man of God”.

But the spokesperson of the National Police Service says they won’t compromise over public health matters.

“The case has been opened against him for violating the orders and insulting the law enforcement agencies,” Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Monday.

He added that Chol will be arraigned in court to face charges of disobeying lawful directives.

Last month, President Salva Kiir issued a series of directives banning social gathering, sports, church events and political activities countrywide.