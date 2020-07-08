8th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Police warn against celebratory gunfire on 9 JulyCoronavirus could be airborne – WHOVP Abdelbagi flouts coronavirus guidelinesCentral bank to buy crude gold from minersGroup condemns Lakes killing of girls over pregnancy

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   Police warn against celebratory gunfire on 9 July

Police warn against celebratory gunfire on 9 July

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 2 mins ago

The South Sudan National Police Services has warned against shooting into the air during celebrations of the Independence Day.

Every year, some members of the organized forces and civilians in Juba and other parts of the country usher in the 9th July – Independence Day -by shooting guns into the air to express excitement.

But police say such shootings often result in the death or injury of people hit by stray bullets.

A security team meeting held on Wednesday and resolved that no member of the organized forces or armed individuals is allowed to shot their guns in the air –starting tonight.

Police spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin says anyone who violates the ban on random shootings and fireworks will be arrested.

“The shooting during the celebration is banned, and whoever is found shooting, of course, will be arrested and the law will take its course,” Maj.-Gen. Justin told Eye Radio.

It is very important that people celebrate peacefully without any gunshots.”

South Sudan will mark the 9th anniversary of its Independence Day tomorrow without an official public event.

Total Page Visits: 33 - Today Page Visits: 33

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained 1

Upper Nile gubernatorial vacuum partly explained

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him 2

Aweil soldier kills teenager who refused to marry him

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Kiir urged not to execute Magai 3

Kiir urged not to execute Magai

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti 4

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan 5

Security Council imposes ’90-day ceasefire resolution’ on S.Sudan

Published Friday, July 3, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police warn against celebratory gunfire on 9 July

Published 2 mins ago

Coronavirus could be airborne – WHO

Published 56 mins ago

VP Abdelbagi flouts coronavirus guidelines

Published 3 hours ago

Central bank to buy crude gold from miners

Published 3 hours ago

Group condemns Lakes killing of girls over pregnancy

Published 8 hours ago

Officials are diverting non-oil revenues – Onyoti

Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.