Police warn against celebratory gunfire on 9 July

The South Sudan National Police Services has warned against shooting into the air during celebrations of the Independence Day.

Every year, some members of the organized forces and civilians in Juba and other parts of the country usher in the 9th July – Independence Day -by shooting guns into the air to express excitement.

But police say such shootings often result in the death or injury of people hit by stray bullets.

A security team meeting held on Wednesday and resolved that no member of the organized forces or armed individuals is allowed to shot their guns in the air –starting tonight.

Police spokesperson Maj.-Gen. Daniel Justin says anyone who violates the ban on random shootings and fireworks will be arrested.

“The shooting during the celebration is banned, and whoever is found shooting, of course, will be arrested and the law will take its course,” Maj.-Gen. Justin told Eye Radio.

It is very important that people celebrate peacefully without any gunshots.”

South Sudan will mark the 9th anniversary of its Independence Day tomorrow without an official public event.

