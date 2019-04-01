Time for actions, political analyst tells party leaders

A senior political analyst at the Juba-based think tank, the Sudd Institute says it is high time the leaders translated their words into actions.

Zachariah Diing says the parties to the peace agreement need to prioritize the implementation of the major provisions in the agreement.

“We need peace, and we needed yesterday not today,” he said.

Since the revitalized agreement was signed in September last year, some key provisions have not been implemented accordingly.

These include, the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements; cantonment, screening, training and unification, and deployment of all forces during the 8 months pre-transitional period.

However, more than six months have elapsed and key deadlines to implement these tasks have been missed.

Mr. Zachariah said it is time the parties took actions instead of just talking.

“I said earlier each of us has a role, the political leadership, the security leadership and the citizenry,” Mr Zacharia said.

He urged them to use the meager resources to achieve peace, suggesting that they should be positive and clear about the challenges they face and to find appropriate responses for them.