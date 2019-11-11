11th November 2019
Pope wishes to visit South Sudanese

Published: 3 hours ago

Pope Francis during a past event. | Credit: CNS

Pope Francis has expressed his wish to visit South Sudan next year.

Francis had wanted to visit South Sudan in 2017 with the archbishop of Canterbury, but security conditions reportedly interfered.

However, he announced his visit following the recitation of the Angelus on Sunday.

The five-year conflict has cost nearly 400,000 lives, over two million have been uprooted from their homes and six million others are facing starvation, according to reports.

“The South Sudanese people have suffered too much in recent years and look forward with great hope to a better future, especially the definitive end of conflicts and lasting peace,” he said.

The leaders recently delayed formation of a coalition government due to implemented security arrangements and number of states.

“I therefore urge those responsible to continue, tirelessly, with their commitment to an inclusive dialogue in the search for consensus for the good of the nation.”

In early 2019, Pope Francis kissed feet of the leaders and urged them to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

After the Sunday prayers, Pope said he wished to renew his invitation “to all those involved in the national political process to seek what unites and to overcome what divides, in a spirit of true brotherhood.”

The pope wants to make the trip with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, and Presbyterian Church leaders from Africa in an effort to promote unity in South Sudan, the Reuters reports.

The Vatican is yet to reveal his exact travel dates.

11th November 2019

