16th March 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir meet Pope at the Vatican

Kiir meet Pope at the Vatican

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on 16th March, 2019

President Salva Kiir has met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in Rome and discussed the current state of affairs in South Sudan.

The official visit comes as a result of an invitation from Pope Francis to President Salva Kiir to visit the Vatican.

In the meeting, the Vatican said his Holiness and the President discussed the implementation of the agreement recently by various political actors, with “a view to a definitive solution to the conflict, the return of the refugees and the displaced persons.”

They also looked at the integral development of South Sudan.

The visit by Kiir comes 2 years after the Vatican postponed an anticipated trip to Juba by Pope Francis over what the National Catholic Reporters, described as due to security concerns.

The Pope had hoped to make a visit to South Sudan to “push for peace” after visiting the Central African Republic in 2015. But the Pope has now expressed interest to come to South Sudan.

Before heading to the Central African Republic that year, the pontiff made stops in Kenya and Uganda, where he had the first meeting with President Salva Kiir in Kampala.

The two spoke privately for 15 minutes in an encounter arranged by the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

This is the second time the President is meeting with the Papal outside South Sudan.

President Kiir, Pope Francis, and Minister Mayiik Ayii

Kiir is accompanied by three ministers; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management, Hussein Maar Nyuot; Minister in the office of the President, Mayiik Ayiik; and the Minister of Environment, Josephine Napwon, and several other senior government officials.

“The Vatican want[ed] to know about the peace agreement, and what the role of the Vatican should be in the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement,” according to Ateny Wek, the Presidential Press Secretary.

Ateny added that while in Rome, Kiir is expected to “explain and to express the political will that he and his government have placed on returning the country to normalcy.

Update

According to a statement published by the Vatican today Saturday, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues, including the contribution of the Catholic Church in the fields of education and healthcare.

The President’s team also met with the Cardinal Secretary of State and Vatican Secretary for Relations and States.

They also touched on the “process of reconciliation and reconstruction of the nation.”

The Vatican statement concluded by stating that “His Holiness expressed the wish to ascertain the conditions for a possible visit to South Sudan, as a sign of closeness to the population and of encouragement for the peace process.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS 1

Kiir agrees to include Cirilo, Malong in R-ARCSS

Published 2 weeks ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 2

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 3 weeks ago

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP 3

“FVP Taban has no powers to dismiss us”, says dissident MP

Published 2 weeks ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 4

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 3 weeks ago

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 5

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 3 weeks ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir meet Pope at the Vatican

Published 9 hours ago

UN peacekeepers sustain injuries in a chopper crash

Published 12 hours ago

United Nations extends UNMISS mandate for one year

Published 12 hours ago

Juba university suspends students’ political activivities

Published 1 day ago

Yau Yau criticize calls to remove him as governor of Buma

Published 1 day ago

Kuol blames commanders for crimes against civilians

Published 2 days ago

16th March 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.