Prof. Lo Liyong reinstated, fined 3 months’ salary

A renowned lecturer who was suspended from the University of Juba in February has been reinstated.

South Sudanese scholar, Taban Loliyong was dismissed after writing an article critical of the government’s support for the former 32 states.

In the article published by various media outlets, the professor criticized the rationale behind the creation and backing of the 32 states, calling on President Kiir to repeal the decision and reversed to the CPA-era states.

The 10 states were eventually restored through a political compromise in February.

But Professor Taban Lo Liong was placed on administrative leave without pay and an internal investigation by a committee was constituted.

He was reinstated two weeks ago.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, the professor said he was told to resume work, but won’t be paid for 3-months as a form of punishment.

He declared that he will appeal the matter, insisting that he can not be punished for exercising his freedom of expression.

“I have been reinstated and I was fined three months’ salary, they said for charges they had pressed against me since I don’t believe in them. I find it hard to talk about them. I am going to send me to complain to the university administration,” Prof. Taban said.

“The reason why they decided to go that way, I don’t know, and therefore, I can’t even stop them from taking advantage of being administrators to silence another citizen of South Sudan expressing their views.”

Professor Loliyong expressed regrets over what he calls the inability of the University of Juba to protect its staff and the freedom of speech.

“As long as I am alive and breathing I will react to anything the way I normally react, whatever they do will not stop me from any discussion like anybody else.”

Professor Taban Lo Liyong is one of Africa’s well-known poets and writers of fiction and literary criticism.

