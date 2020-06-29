24 die in Lakes violence

More than 24 people have reportedly been killed and 34 others wounded in revenge attacks in Rumbek East County, Lakes State, over the weekend.

The fighting was triggered by a series of attacks in different areas, according to, Mabor Makuac, state police spokesperson.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Mabor said the violence escalated on Saturday, leaving dozens dead and many others wounded.

“It actually started on 24 June 2020 when an identified gunman attacked people at home at a place called Pachong, wounding three people,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“Again on 25 June, other groups went to cattle Awei-lual and raided unspecified herd of cattle. On 26, also, other group went to Meen cattle camp.

“They found a young man bathing at a borehole; they opened a fire killing him and wounding another one. This triggered fighting at a place called Ting Atong.”

Lakes State has experienced continuous waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle-related incidences and revenge attacks.

