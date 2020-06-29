29th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump24 die in Lakes violenceProf. Lo Liyong reinstated, fined 3 months’ salaryCovid-19 death toll hits 500,000 as infections pass 10 million worldwideDiversify oil-dependent economy to benefit citizens – gov’t told

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   24 die in Lakes violence

24 die in Lakes violence

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle camp near Rumbek, Lakes State. File Photo/Eye Radio

More than 24 people have reportedly been killed and 34 others wounded in revenge attacks in Rumbek East County, Lakes State, over the weekend.

The fighting was triggered by a series of attacks in different areas, according to, Mabor Makuac, state police spokesperson.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Mabor said the violence escalated on Saturday, leaving dozens dead and many others wounded.

“It actually started on 24 June 2020 when an identified gunman attacked people at home at a place called Pachong, wounding three people,” he narrated to Eye Radio.

“Again on 25 June, other groups went to cattle Awei-lual and raided unspecified herd of cattle. On 26, also, other group went to Meen cattle camp.

“They found a young man bathing at a borehole; they opened a fire killing him and wounding another one. This triggered fighting at a place called Ting Atong.”

Lakes State has experienced continuous waves of communal conflicts largely sparked by cattle-related incidences and revenge attacks.

Total Page Visits: 241 - Today Page Visits: 241

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Peace for Development

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body 1

Kerbino’s family told to stop asking for his body

Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Citizens criticize gov’t for “killing” national issues using committees 2

Citizens criticize gov’t for “killing” national issues using committees

Published Saturday, June 27, 2020

SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governor 3

SSOA divided over who nominates Jonglei governor

Published Friday, June 26, 2020

Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committees 4

Activist doubts usefulness of Kiir’s high-level committees

Published Thursday, June 25, 2020

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears 5

Gov’t clears its ’embarrassing’ AU membership fee arrears

Published Thursday, June 25, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump

Published 3 hours ago

24 die in Lakes violence

Published 4 hours ago

Prof. Lo Liyong reinstated, fined 3 months’ salary

Published 6 hours ago

Covid-19 death toll hits 500,000 as infections pass 10 million worldwide

Published 10 hours ago

Diversify oil-dependent economy to benefit citizens – gov’t told

Published 23 hours ago

Nimule registers first Covid-19 case

Published Sunday, June 28, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.