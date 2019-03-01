1st March 2019
Punish teenage mother’s abusers, advocate tells gov’t

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 4 hours ago

The 15-year-old mother, Stella Kaku offered job by CEPO | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

An advocate is calling for justice for the abandoned teenage mother.

Stella Kaku was abandoned by her parents when she got pregnant at the age of 13.

At a certain point, she decided to seek help from the unnamed father of her child, but he instead avoided her.

To make it worse, her parents broke up – with each moving to the new partners’ home – leaving Stella on her own.

After Eye Radio aired her story last week, a local organization – CEPO – gave her a job.

“First of all, it is prohibited by law for the underage girl to be involved sexually with any person, leave alone getting her pregnant and then abandoning her all together,” said Adhieu Malual, acting executive director National Alliance for Women Lawyers.

However, the advocate argues that this should not go unpunished.

“This kind of cases are not supposed to be left unsettled. He has to be held accountable”

Adhieu argued that the deadbeat father and Stella’s parents should be held accountable.

“People who have committed crimes; there is somewhere they are kept, they are not left to roam the streets.”

1st March 2019

