20th February 2019
R-JMEC: Gov’t peace ownership key to success

Author: Staff | Published: 19 hours ago

TGoNU Cabinet Minister, Dr Martin Elia and spokesperson Michael Makuei during NPTC meeting in Juba

The interim chairman of the Reconstituted JMEC has urged the government to own up the implementation of the new peace deal.

It is not clear why Ambassador Augustino Njoroge made the remarks.

However, the National Pre-Transitional Committee, which comprises of those who negotiated the accord, has lately been complaining about lack of funds to implement its activities.

This prompted development partners, notably the government of Japan, to offer the NPTC one million US dollars.

“I would like to underline that the more implementation of the peace agreement is owned by the people and government of South Sudan, the greater the chances of its success,” the Kenyan diplomat said on Monday.

The NPTC and security arrangement mechanisms are expected to make presentations during an extra-ordinary meeting convened by the R-JMEC in Juba Tuesday morning.

“The presentation by the NPTC and the joint defence board will provide a detailed information on how they are going to execute their mandate as stipulated in the agreement.”

