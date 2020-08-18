Report GBV cases, IGP urges public

The Inspector-General of Police has encouraged the public to report suspected cases of gender-based violence including rape to the nearby police station.

Sexual and gender-based violence refers to any act that is perpetrated against a person’s will and is based on gender norms and unequal power relationships.

It encompasses threats of violence and coercion.

It can also be physical, emotional, psychological, or sexual, and can take the form of a denial of resources or access to services.

Such acts of violence inflict harm on women, girls, men and boys.

“As women, girls and children, you are saying rape cases are happening in the country, but if you don’t report them to the police, how are we going to know?” Asked Gen. Majak Akech.

In Yei River County, the UN mission is still investigating reports that between March and April this year, 19 women were raped by soldiers in Lasu, Otugo, Rubeke and Libogo areas.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission stated that sexual and gender-based violence including rape, abductions and conscription of child soldiers in South Sudan increased in the past years.

Since the beginning of this year, Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Juba.

Some of the incidents include that of an 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped in Gudele, while a 58-year-old woman was also raped and killed in Jenderu residential area in Juba.

A woman was raped right in front of her two children, as they watched helplessly while their mother is being sexually abused by armed men in the same Gudele area.

In June, two more women were again attacked by armed men when they broke into a house in Jebel residential area, put everyone at gunpoint, sexually abused the women and looted properties.

The latest incident is that of an uncle who allegedly raped his 10-year old niece in Lemon Gaba area.

The police claim that most cases of sexual gender-based violence are not being reported due to cultural believes and stigma.

“I urge you our women, girls and children to come forward and report those cases, whether they happen in rural areas, urban areas even in cattle camps,” he continued.

“If you don’t know the name of the perpetrator, you can tell us how he looks like – color, height or describe him.”

However, some rape survivors have said police could not help them after reporting the matter, with some police officers questioning the veracity of the testimonies.