Residents in Ruweng state decry lack of services, environmental damages

Oil companies operating in the oil-producing states are not providing services to the local community as required by law, residents of Ruweng state have said.

Last week, the government resumed oil production at Tor oilfield in the state.

The production had come to a halt after the outbreak of violence in 2013.

The area with about 16 wells is expected to produce between 5,000 to 45,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

However, some residents who spoke to Eye Radio said they are disappointed with the government.

They said years ago the government promised schools, hospitals, and clean and safe water points would be provided but this did not happen.

Some said lack of clean drinking water has forced them to continue drinking contaminated water from polluted water points, resulting in adverse effects on the local people.

“It was said by Angel Achol three years ago that, that water next to the roadside is not safe for drinking, then we asked him why his reply was that the water can kill people because it has not been treated,” one resident said.

Another resident alleged that the cases of infertilities are on creases among women in the area.

“This issues of infertility is not affecting women alone. What am saying is that women are complaining of infertility but am sure that even men are infertile. It’s only that our cultures make men fear from expressing their grievances or complains.”

Some residents express their bitterness to the visiting minister of petroleum and oil companies.

“Am angry because that oil waste and water which is coming from oil production is the one destroying our citizens in the oil fields.”

A member of the petroleum committee at the National Legislative Assembly, Georget Lat Mading said that oil should benefit the local community through services delivery.

“In 2001, I was a member of the national parliament in Sudan, when the oil pipeline reached to the area of Geri that was a desert, the area changed and the citizens were happy because there were hospitals, water, and power.”

According to the transitional constitution, two percent of the oil revenue is supposed to be given back to the locals as compensation, and then relocated to an area far from the production.

However, researchers say more than 180, 0000 South Sudanese living near the oil fields use contaminated water which is dangerous for people’s health, livestock and the environment.