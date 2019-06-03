Panic among South Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

South Sudanese Community leaders in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, say they are working with the authorities there to end mistreatment of the community members.

There have been reports of killing of South Sudanese in Cairo, most of whom are victims of organ harvesting.

Relatives of victims say most of their beloved ones were found dead, without organs such as kidneys and livers.

Yesterday, a 33-year-old woman identified as Hanan Benjamin died under mysterious circumstances in Cairo hospital.

And last month, university student Leek Jok Lual died shortly after being released from prison by the Egyptian police and his body found dumped in the Nile River.

Santino Akot Deng is the chairman of the South Sudanese community in Cairo.

“We are still investigating to see if this things are true, If it really happens or not. There is general panic that there is a network that was arrested recently that they were involved in human organs trafficking. This panic is with all South Sudanese people, so if anything happens, people will assume that its human organs trafficking.”

He said that investigations are underway to ascertain if reports of human organs trafficking is true.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the acting ambassador of South Sudan to Egypt, Ambassador Ador Akok, declined to comment on the matter.