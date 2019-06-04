4th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | World News   |   World urged to hold Sudanese military leaders to account

World urged to hold Sudanese military leaders to account

Author : Ayuen Panchol | Published: 13 hours ago

Sudanese march on the streets of Khartoum | Credit | Unknown

Amnesty International has called on the world to consider all forms of peaceful pressure on those members of the Sudanese transitional authorities responsible for violent attack on sleeping protestors.

On Monday morning at around 4:30, armed forces under the command of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) attacked peaceful protestors in Khartoum State.

The attack involved firing live bullets and tear gas, setting tents on fire and beating protestors.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the number of people reported dead currently stands at 13 and is growing as more die from injuries.

At least 100 people are reportedly being treated for various injuries.

“The bloodshed shows that the transitional authorities have utterly failed to turn the page on Sudan’s appalling human rights record,” said Amnesty International in a statement.

“The international community must take immediate action to show this will not be tolerated.”

The human rights advocacy group stressed that the UN Security Council should immediately put pressure on the interim military authorities to end these attacks against peaceful protestors.

It also said the Security Council must consider targeted sanctions on members of the TMC and others involved in the attack.

The protests began in December 2018 over rising bread prices and slowly resulted in anti-government protests and subsequent ousting of President Omar al-Bashir, who had been in power since 1989.

Protestors have organized in numerous cities across Sudan including the capital Khartoum, Berber, Dongala, Port Sudan, and Wad Madani.

Popular Stories
Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company 1

Gov’t remits the first cargo of crude oil to Chinese road construction company

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese 2

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba 3

U.S denies deploying personnel to effect regime change in Juba

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states 4

UNSC renews S.Sudan arms embargo despite objection by 5 member states

Published Friday, May 31, 2019

SPLA-IO forces in Wau arrive in Busere cantonment site 5

SPLA-IO forces in Wau arrive in Busere cantonment site

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN sanctions based on copy and paste reports – Makuei

Published 8 hours ago

Juba hospital denies depriving baby of oxygen

Published 8 hours ago

EALA likely to suspend S. Sudan over fee arrears

Published 9 hours ago

World urged to hold Sudanese military leaders to account

Published 13 hours ago

Panic among S. Sudanese over alleged organs trafficking in Cairo

Published 1 day ago

Residents in Ruweng state decry lack of services, environmental damages

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.