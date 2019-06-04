World urged to hold Sudanese military leaders to account

Amnesty International has called on the world to consider all forms of peaceful pressure on those members of the Sudanese transitional authorities responsible for violent attack on sleeping protestors.

On Monday morning at around 4:30, armed forces under the command of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) attacked peaceful protestors in Khartoum State.

The attack involved firing live bullets and tear gas, setting tents on fire and beating protestors.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, the number of people reported dead currently stands at 13 and is growing as more die from injuries.

At least 100 people are reportedly being treated for various injuries.

“The bloodshed shows that the transitional authorities have utterly failed to turn the page on Sudan’s appalling human rights record,” said Amnesty International in a statement.

“The international community must take immediate action to show this will not be tolerated.”

The human rights advocacy group stressed that the UN Security Council should immediately put pressure on the interim military authorities to end these attacks against peaceful protestors.

It also said the Security Council must consider targeted sanctions on members of the TMC and others involved in the attack.

The protests began in December 2018 over rising bread prices and slowly resulted in anti-government protests and subsequent ousting of President Omar al-Bashir, who had been in power since 1989.

Protestors have organized in numerous cities across Sudan including the capital Khartoum, Berber, Dongala, Port Sudan, and Wad Madani.