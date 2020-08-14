14th August 2020
Rumbek ‘gelweng’ voluntarily surrender over 600 guns

Published: 1 min ago

Some of the firearms the you locally known as Gelweng handed over to the disarmament forces in Jubek this week | Credit | Mayor Mou

Some civilians in greater Rumbek counties in Lakes State have handed over 600 firearms to the disbarment forces there.

This was confirmed to Eye Radio by the office of the governor on Thursday.

Mayor Mou, the governor’s Press Secretary, revealed that the locals have shown a great spirit of cooperation with the disbarment forces on the ground.

“In total, the government of Lakes State has collected 631 guns from civilians of Greater Rumbek Counties,” Mou said.

The weapons include PKMs, PQs, LGs and AK47s.

“The disbarment is continuing with the rest of the counties; remember Lakes has eight counties,” he added.

Last month, President Salva Kiir launched the disarmament campaign in parts of the country in an attempt to end the cycle of violence in the restive states.

The campaign targets armed civilians in Lakes, Terekeka, Warrap and Jonglei areas, among other areas.

But a survey released recently by the South Sudan Network on Small Arms said some communities have rejected President Kiir’s conflict resolution initiative, arguing it could leave them vulnerable to raids.

The organization said the communities stressed that it is not sensible for some communities to be left armed while others still possess arms.

On Wednesday, the army reported the death of 127 people following intense fighting between armed civilians and the disarmament force in Warrap State.

