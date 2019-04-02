S.Sudan national team to play their next home matches in Khartoum

The national football team will play their next home matches in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, the South Sudan Football Association has said.

The SSFA spokesperson, Alul Daniel told Eye Radio that the national team cannot play both their matches in one country [Uganda] thus the board of directors chose to play the games in Khartoum.

“The national team home matches will be in Khartoum because we can’t play two home and away matches in Uganda and that’s why we decided to take our home matches to Khartoum,” said Daniel.

But Daniel said in a case that South Sudan is drawn with Sudan in any game then they will play their home matches in Uganda.

“If we are drawn with Sudan, we will play our home matches in Kampala, Uganda and away in Khartoum,” Daniel added.

South Sudan will play Uganda mid this year for 2020 African nation’s championship.

The decision to play home matches in Khartoum or Uganda was reached after reconstruction work at Juba Football Stadium kicked off last week. According to SSFA, the work will last eight months.

The reconstruction of the stadium is being funded by the FIFA Forward Program to upgrade the stadium to a modern facility.

Mr. Daniel assured the fans that the association is also looking at reconstructing of Wau Stadium in the next six months after the work at Juba stadium is completed.

“SSFA we are still moving ahead with our new stadium, they have started the work now in Juba Stadium and after six months we will shift to Wau Stadium. After this year we will receive two new stadiums in South Sudan,” Daniel further said.